ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva advanced to the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy by beating Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-4 Monday.
The 34-year-old Zvonareva returned to the top 100 in the rankings this month after a six-year absence.
Zvonareva will next play either Julia Goerges of Germany or Maria Sakkari of Greece in the second round.
Also, Alison van Uytvanck defeated Kirsten Flipkens 6-2, 6-4, setting up a second-round match against fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka.
