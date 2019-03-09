FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Reto Ziegler and Bryan Acosta scored second-half goals and FC Dallas beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on Saturday.
Ziegler opened the scoring in the 53rd minute, beating goalkeeper David Bingham with a penalty kick into the left corner. The Galaxy’s Diego Polenta conceded the penalty for a high kick in the area.
FC Dallas (1-0-1) doubled the lead in the 61st minute when Paxton Pomykal dribbled near the goal line and sent it back to Acosta who smashed a home volley from inside the penalty arc.
The Galaxy (1-1-0) travelled without two of their Designated Players, Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Achilles) and Romain Alessandrini (right hamstring).
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks free agency primer: Who might stay and who might go? And potential targets
- 'My story is a lot like his': How Will Conroy joined forces with Mike Hopkins to turn around UW hoops VIEW
- Analysis: Could the Seahawks be listening trade offers for Frank Clark?
- For the son of Mariners great Dan Wilson, a rising catching prospect, it's hard to avoid comparisons to dad | Larry Stone
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events