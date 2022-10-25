ZERMATT, Switzerland (AP) — The new women’s cross-border downhill races in Zermatt-Cervinia scheduled for Nov. 5-6 have been canceled due to “unseasonably warm” conditions, organizers in Switzerland and Italy announced on Tuesday.

Men’s races the previous weekend on the same slope, which was to make its World Cup debut this season, had already been canceled.

Organizers reported heavy rainfall at altitudes above 3,000 meters (10,000 feet) and dangerously soft snow on the lower section of the course.

“Nature must be respected and accepted,” organizing committee president Franz Julen said.

The races were to start in Switzerland and finish in Italy.

___

