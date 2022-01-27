MONTREAL (AP) — Anaheim scored three first-period goals, Trevor Zegras scored twice in the second period, and then the Ducks held off the Montreal Canadiens for a 5-4 win on Thursday night.

Sam Carrick, Troy Terry and Cam Fowler had first-period goals for Anaheim, and Anthony Stolarz stopped 35 shots.

Jake Evans scored twice for Montreal. Artturi Lehkonen and Laurent Dauphin, on a penalty shot, had the other goals. Cayden Primeau allowed three goals on eight shots and was pulled at the end of the first period. Samuel Montembeault turned aside 13 of the 15 shots he faced in relief.

Carrick opened the scoring on a breakaway, beating Primeau at 8:14 of the first for his ninth of the season.

The Ducks took advantage of Dauphin’s double-minor for high-sticking Ryan Getzlaf by scoring twice. Getzlaf did not return to the game.

Fowler and Terry put Anaheim up 3-0 with power-play goals at 15:12 and 17:06, respectively.

Advertising

Evans cut Montreal’s deficit to 3-1 at 1:15 of the second before Zegras countered impressively. He scored a lacrosse goal from behind the Montreal net, beating Montembeault to make it 4-1 at 1:25.

Montreal scored on the power play when Mike Hoffman left the puck for Lehkonen in the slot and he recorded his sixth of the season at 9:54.

Zegras scored his second of the game from the high slot at 14:04 to give Anaheim a 5-2 lead.

Evans added his second of the night at 1:24 of the third to cut Anaheim’s lead to 5-3. Dauphin was awarded a penalty shot when Hampus Lindholm hooked him on a breakaway.

He converted at 14:02 to make it a 5-4 contest.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Canadiens: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports