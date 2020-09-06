COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Eastern Conference-leading Columbus Crew beat FC Cincinnati 3-0 on Sunday night for their fifth straight shutout.

Columbus (7-1-2) hasn’t surrendered a goal since July 28 and has given up only two all season.

Pedro Santos scored his first goal of the season in the 52nd minute. Ten minutes later, Zardes replaced Fanendo Adi and scored in the 64th and 71st to seal it.

Cincinnati (2-5-3) sits a point behind D.C. United for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Cincinnati hasn’t won since July 22.