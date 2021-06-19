COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored two goals and the Columbus Crew beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night in the final game at Crew Stadium.

Zardes opened the scoring when he put away a failed clearance of a cross from Lucas Zelarayán in the 17th minute. Derrick Etienne ran onto a long, arcing ball by Jonathan Mensah and, Fire goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth came off his line, tapped a pass to Zardes for an empty-net finish to make it 2-0 in the 34th.

Columbus closed out Crew Stadium — the first soccer-specific stadium in Major League Soccer and the club’s first home — before moving downtown to Lower.com Field next month.

Kevin Molino made his debut with Columbus when he came on in the 70th minute. The Crew’s main offseason signing to be an immediate starter missed the first two months of the season with a hamstring injury.

Chicago (1-6-1) has lost back-to-back games.

