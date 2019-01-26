DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The Rolex 24 at Daytona has started with a heavyweight lineup that includes beloved champion Alex Zanardi in a field full of superstars.

The two-time CART champion and former Formula One driver is racing in North America for the first time since both legs were severed in a 2001 crash in Germany. Zanardi will be racing for the first time without his prosthetics with a BMW-designed steering wheel of levers for the Italian to brake, accelerate, shift and adjust the fuel parameters in the engine.

The Bobby Rahal-owned team didn’t reveal its driver rotation before the start of Saturday’s race but Zanardi is expected to get in the car after the first driver change. The team has choreographed the stops to roughly 15 seconds and that includes swapping the steering wheel for his teammates.

