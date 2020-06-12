LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — The Zambia soccer association said its headquarters was raided Thursday by drug enforcement officers who seized a laptop and other items from the office of its general secretary.

The Football Association of Zambia said its operations have been “partially paralyzed” after the action by the Drug Enforcement Commission.

A computer used by general secretary Adrian Kashala’s personal assistant was also taken away, the federation said.

“The FAZ officials fully cooperated with the DEC officers and have pledged full compliance with the law enforcement agencies,” the federation said in a statement.

The officers produced a search warrant and were looking for narcotics “and other related substances,” according to the soccer association.

Zambia was the African champion in 2012.

___

