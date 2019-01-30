SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wilfried Zaha scored and was sent off for sarcastically applauding the referee in Crystal Palace’s 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Wednesday.

With his first goal since September, Zaha put Palace in the lead in the 41st minute after drilling home a shot inside the near post from Andros Townsend’s pass.

James Ward-Prowse equalized for Southampton in the 77th, scoring for the third straight league game with a first-time finish from just inside the area.

Zaha was sent off after receiving two yellow cards within seconds of each other in the 87th. The first arrived after he tussled with Ward-Prowse, and the forward made the mistake of sarcastically clapping referee Andre Marriner and therefore earning another booking.

Southampton moved above Burnley and into 16th place, four points above the relegation zone.

___

