Zach Green hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in the Tacoma Rainiers 11-4 victory Monday at Reno.
Green hit a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth.
Alex Blandino had a two-run double, scored two runs and walked three times.
Joseph Odom and Trey Amburgey also hit doubles for the Rainiers, who have won three in a row and five of their last six games.
Lewis drives in run in Everett
Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis went 0 for 2 and drove in a run in on a sacrifice fly in a rehab appearance for Everett, but the AquaSox fell 8-4 to Vancouver.
Noelvi Marte hit a two-run double for the AquaSox.
