Zach Green hit three home runs and drove in seven runs in the Tacoma Rainiers 11-4 victory Monday at Reno.

Green hit a two-run homer in the first, a three-run homer in the second and a two-run homer in the fourth.

Alex Blandino had a two-run double, scored two runs and walked three times.

Joseph Odom and Trey Amburgey also hit doubles for the Rainiers, who have won three in a row and five of their last six games.

Lewis drives in run in Everett

Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis went 0 for 2 and drove in a run in on a sacrifice fly in a rehab appearance for Everett, but the AquaSox fell 8-4 to Vancouver.

Noelvi Marte hit a two-run double for the AquaSox.