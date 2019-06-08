MILWAUKEE (AP) — Zach Davies became the first Milwaukee starter to win his first seven decisions in a season, hanging on for five innings Saturday before the Brewers’ bullpen finished off a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ryan Braun had an RBI single in the fourth that put the Brewers ahead to stay. Mike Moustakas hit his 19th home run and pinch-hitter Manny Piña added a late homer.

Milwaukee moved a season-high nine games over .500 and beat the Pirates for the fifth time in six games this year.

Davies (7-0) gave up seven hits and left with a 4-3 lead. Four relievers blanked the Pirates on one hit, with Josh Hader striking out the side in the ninth for his 15th save.

Pirates starter Jordan Lyles lasted only three innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks.

Michael Feliz (2-2) took the loss.

Colin Moran hit his ninth homer of the year for the Pirates. Rookie Bryan Reynolds extended his hitting streak to a major league-high 16 games with a single in the third.

BRAVES 1, MARLINS 0

MIAMI (AP) — Julio Teheran pitched six sharp innings, rookie Austin Riley scored the only run and Atlanta edged Miami.

The Braves won despite getting only three hits and improved to 5-0 this season at Marlins Park. Miami had just four hits.

Teheran (4-4) gave up two hits and struck out five. Luke Jackson recorded four outs for his ninth save.

Riley hustled for a leadoff double in the seventh against Trevor Richards (3-6), took third on a flyout and scored on Tyler Flowers’ sacrifice fly.

Richards gave up two hits in seven innings.

TIGERS 9, TWINS 3

DETROIT (AP) — JaCoby Jones homered twice and drove in a career-high five runs in Detroit’s win over Minnesota.

Christin Stewart also homered for the Tigers, who had lost three straight and 13 of 14 at Comerica Park.

Nick Ramirez (2-0), Detroit’s second pitcher in a bullpen game, gave up one run and three hits with three walks in three innings.

Kyle Gibson (6-3) gave up five runs and eight hits with two walks in five innings.

Jones hit a three-run homer in the second and a tw-run homer in the eighth. Stewart led off the bottom of the third with his fifth homer.

INDIANS 8, YANKEES 4

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Oscar Mercado hit a two-run homer off CC Sabathia to break a fifth-inning tie and Cleveland defeated New York.

Roberto Perez homered in his fourth straight game for Cleveland. The Indians have won four of five on their homestand against AL division leaders New York and Minnesota.

Didi Gregorius hit a home run in his second game back with New York this season. The Yankees have lost five of six.

Sabathia (3-3), denied the 250th win of his career for the second straight outing, appeared to injure his leg fielding a groundball earlier in the fifth. The 38-year-old left-hander was removed after the fifth, allowing four runs.

Adam Plutko (2-1), called up from Triple-A Columbus before the game, retired 16 of the final 17 hitters he faced following Gregorius’ two-run homer in the first. The right-hander sent down the last 10 hitters, giving up two runs in six innings.

ORIOLES 4, ASTROS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Renato Núñez hit his 16th homer, Richie Martin added a two-run shot in the ninth and Baltimore snapped a three-game skid by beating Houston.

Núñez homered in the sixth inning and the Astros tied it in the bottom half on a sacrifice fly, but a solid defensive play by right fielder Anthony Santander ended the threat.

It was still tied in the eighth when Will Harris (1-1) took over for starter Framber Valdéz and Hanser Alberto greeted him with a double to left field. Trey Mancini singled, and Núñez reached when Alberto got caught in a rundown between third and home for the first out.

Pedro Severino grounded into fielder’s choice, but the Orioles took a 2-1 lead when shortstop Jack Mayfield badly overthrew first base for an error that allowed Mancini to score.

Paul Fry (1-3) struck out two in 1 2/3 innings, and Miguel Castro got the last four outs for his second save.

Valdéz yielded five hits and one run in a career-high seven innings in his first start this season after making 14 relief appearances.

PHILLIES 4, REDS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Pivetta struck out six in his first career complete game, Jay Bruce had a two-run single and Philadelphia beat Cincinnati.

Pivetta (4-1) allowed six hits in his third start since his demotion to the minors. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

J.T. Realmuto hit a solo homer for the NL East leaders.

Reds starter Tanner Roark (4-5) gave up four runs and six hits in five innings.

Pivetta retired 17 straight batters after allowing two hits to start the game. He hadn’t gone more than 7 1/3 innings in his previous 64 career starts.

Nick Senzel led off the game with a double, went to third on Joey Votto’s single and scored on Eugenio Suarez’s double-play grounder.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 2, 1ST GAME

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough held Boston to an unearned run into the eighth inning, Travis d’Arnaud hit a three-run homer and Tampa Bay took the opener of the day-night doubleheader.

It was the Rays’ fourth straight victory and made them 4-0 at Fenway Park this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a solo homer for Boston, which has dropped the first two of a four-game series.

The 27-year-old Yarbrough (5-2) limited Boston to three singles, striking out seven without issuing a walk before Bradley homered off the Pesky Pole in the eighth.

The Rays jumped ahead 4-0 in the second against Josh Smith (0-2).

RANGERS 10, ATHLETICS 5, 1ST GAME

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Tim Federowicz homered in his first big league game this season, Nomar Mazara also went deep and Texas beat Oakland in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Jeffrey Springs (4-1) worked three innings in relief of starter Joe Palumbo, the lefty who went four innings in his big league debut after being recalled from Double-A Frisco.

Texas went ahead to stay with a three-run first off Paul Blackburn (0-1), who was called up as Oakland’s 26th player for the doubleheader after being in Triple-A Las Vegas all season. The right-hander gave up five runs in three innings.

Matt Olson and Josh Phegley homered for the A’s.

WHITE SOX 2, ROYALS 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Giolito worked into the eighth inning and had a career-high 11 strikeouts to win his seventh consecutive start, outdueling Brad Keller as Chicago beat Kansas City.

Giolito (9-1) allowed three hits and two walks in 7 2/3 innings.

Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit a two-run homer in the second inning off Keller (3-8), who worked eight innings, allowing two runs on five hits, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Alex Colome pitched the ninth for his 13th save in as many chances.

Royals manager Ned Yost was ejected for arguing a strike call to Alex Gordon in the sixth inning.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Zack Greinke and four relievers combined on a five-hitter, Alex Avila and Kevin Cron hit solo home runs and Arizona topped Toronto.

Nick Ahmed drove in two runs as the Diamondbacks won their third straight.

Greinke (7-2) allowed four hits in six innings to win for the first time in four starts. Matt Andriese pitched the eighth and Zack Godley finished.

Toronto was blanked for the fifth time this season. The Blue Jays have scored two runs or fewer five times in their past seven games. They went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and left seven men stranded.

Blue Jays right-hander Aaron Sanchez (3-7) allowed five runs and six hits in six innings.

___

