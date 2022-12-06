SPOKANE — Yvonne Ejim scored a career-high 32 points, shooting 13 for 17 from the field, and the No. 22 Gonzaga women’s basketball team put away Queens University of Charlotte, North Carolina, in the second quarter and went on to a 73-49 victory Tuesday night.

The Royals led 17-16 after the first quarter before the Zags took control with a 12-0 run to start the second. Gonzaga outscored Queens 21-6 in the quarter with Ejim scoring 14.

Ejim was 8 for 9 from the field and 6 for 8 from the foul line in the first half, putting up one less point than the Queens team. Gonzaga led 37-23 at the break.

Gonzaga (8-2) left no doubt when it started the third on a 10-4 run and led 47-27 with 6:04 left in the quarter. A 21-7 third quarter iced it.

Brynna Maxwell, who is from Gig Harbor, added 16 points for Gonzaga, which shot 52.9% from the field.

Because of illnesses, injuries and travel issues, Gonzaga suited up a mere seven players for the second straight game.

Advertising

“They’ve just been grinding,” Gonzaga coach Lisa Fortier told The Spokesman-Review of Spokane.

“I haven’t gone through a stretch exactly like this. It’s a testament to them, and I’m really happy they get tomorrow off.”

Even better, the Zags (8-2) won’t play again until Sunday, when UC Davis visits.

“That’s the biggest takeaway,” Fortier said.

Ejim is the first player to score at least 30 points in a game for the Gonzaga women since Jill Barta did it in December 2017.

Adia Brisker scored 25 points and Alexandria Johnson 14 for Queens. The Royals (4-5) have yet to win on the road this season.