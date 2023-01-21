MORAGA, Calif. — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points to lead all five starters in double figures and the No. 16 Gonzaga women’s basketball team rolled to its 12th straight victory with an 82-57 romp over Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

Ejim’s layup capped an early 11-0 run that gave Gonzaga (19-2, 9-0 West Coast Conference) a 15-4 lead. She had 10 points in the first quarter, when Gonzaga went 11 for 18 from the field and took a 26-17 lead.

Ejim made 9 of 12 shots from the field and all six of her free throws. She scored at least 20 points for the seventh time this season.

Kaylynne Truong had 14 points and five assists for the Zags; she has been in double figures for 11 straight games.

Gig Harbor’s Brynna Maxwell, who entered the game as the nation’s top three-point shooter at 53.3%, had 12 points but went 2 of 7 from behind the arc. The Utah transfer has at least one three-pointer in every game this season.

McKayla Williams added 11 points for the Zags and Eliza Hollingsworth scored 10.

Gonzaga shot 50% from the field, compared with 39% for Saint Mary’s.

Taycee Wedin scored 23 points for the Gaels (10-10, 4-5), who never led.

Saint Mary’s was without leading scorer Ali Bamberger, who suffered a knee injury Thursday against Portland and is expected to miss several games. She transferred to Saint Mary’s after spending her freshman season with the Washington Huskies.

UConn overcomes slow start

STORRS, Conn. — No. 5 Connecticut trailed Butler by nine points early, but by the end of the game, UConn coach Geno Auriemma was dancing on the sideline.

Aaliyah Edwards scored 20 points, Aubrey Griffin and Lou Lopez Senechal each added 17 points and the Huskies, who had a mere seven healthy players, routed Butler 79-39.

Dorka Juhasz added 14 points for the Huskies (17-2, 10-0 Big East), who have won 10 in a row.

Jessica Carrothers and Sydney Janes each had seven points for the Bulldogs (7-13, 2-9).

Butler surprised the Huskies early with a 13-0 run that put the Bulldogs up 13-4.