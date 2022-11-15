LARAMIE, Wyo. — Yvonne Ejim’s layup with 10 seconds left provided the winning points as the Gonzaga women’s team surged past Wyoming 66-64 on Tuesday night.

The Zags (3-0) outscored Wyoming 10-2 in the last 2:54.

Ejim scored 26 points on 13-for-18 shooting and had a team-high seven rebounds in 24 minutes.

Kayleigh Truong added 14 points.

Gonzaga made a mere six turnovers, compared with 11 for Wyoming.

Quinn Weidemann led Wyoming with 17 points.