LARAMIE, Wyo. — Yvonne Ejim’s layup with 10 seconds left provided the winning points as the Gonzaga women’s team surged past Wyoming 66-64 on Tuesday night.
The Zags (3-0) outscored Wyoming 10-2 in the last 2:54.
Ejim scored 26 points on 13-for-18 shooting and had a team-high seven rebounds in 24 minutes.
Kayleigh Truong added 14 points.
Gonzaga made a mere six turnovers, compared with 11 for Wyoming.
Quinn Weidemann led Wyoming with 17 points.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.