LOS ANGELES — Yvonne Ejim scored 24 points, Brynna Maxwell added 22 and the No. 19 Gonzaga women’s basketball team overwhelmed Loyola Marymount 96-51 on Saturday.

The Zags (14-2, 4-0 West Coast Conference) have defeated Loyola Marymount 30 times in a row.

Kaylynne Truong added 18 points for Gonzaga and McKayla Williams had 11.

Truong was 6-of-7 shooting from three-point range, her second-straight game with six triples.

Maxwell, who has a three in every game this season and leads the nation at 53.8%, was 5 of 9 behind the arc. She is from Gig Harbor and transferred to Gonzaga from Utah.

The Zags, who have won seven straight, were 14 of 23 (61%) from distance and 21 of 38 (55%) on two-pointers.

Nicole Rodriguez scored 14 points for the Lions (4-11, 1-3).

The Zags made 14 of 17 shots in the first quarter, including five makes and two misses from three-point range, to race to a 35-13 lead. After missing its first shot, Gonzaga made its next six and after another miss hit seven straight.

The Zags kept it rolling in the second quarter, going 5 of 6 from behind the arc with Truong perfect on three, for a 60-25 lead. The Zags were 10 of 13 from three-point range (77%) and 14 of 20 (70%) overall in the first half.

Gonzaga is home against San Francisco on Thursday.