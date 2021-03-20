YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Mark Waid passed for one touchdown, ran for another and guided an offense that piled up 303 yards rushing as Youngstown State finally broke into the win column, defeating South Dakota 28-10 on Saturday.

Jaleel McLaughlin rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries, his third straight game with more than 100 yards rushing, and the Penguins (1-4) are 5-0 against South Dakota at Stambaugh Stadium.

South Dakota (1-3) has lost three in a row. Carson Camp passed for 214 yards, completing 21 of 30, but had no touchdowns, one interception and was sacked five times. The Coyotes netted 12 yards on the ground and lost two fumbles.

Waid ended Youngstown State’s first possession — a 13-play, 69-yarder that ate up 6:33 — with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Christian Turner. A two-point conversion pass made it 8-0.

On the ensuing South Dakota possession, the Penguins Grant Dixon picked off Camp at the 21, ending a scoring threat and resulting in the first of two Colt McFadden field goals. Dixon, a grad transfer from Marist, also forced a fumble in the third quarter, stripping the ball from Kai Henry to end another Coyotes’ threat.

Youngstown State led 11-3 at halftime, added three unanswered scores for a 28-3 lead early in the fourth. South Dakota’s Travis Theis added a TD run from the 1 to end the scoring.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball