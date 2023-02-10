FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Dwayne Cohill scored 33 points as Youngstown State beat Purdue Fort Wayne 81-72 on Friday night.

Cohill added five rebounds for the Penguins (20-6, 12-3 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Brandon Rush recorded 12 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

The Mastodons (15-11, 7-8) were led in scoring by Jarred Godfrey, who finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Ra Kpedi added 13 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne. Bobby Planutis also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Sunday. Youngstown State visits Cleveland State while Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Robert Morris.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.