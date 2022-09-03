YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Jaleel McLaughlin scored three times and ran for 203 yards on 20 carries and Youngstown State held control most of the way in a 31-14 win against Duquesne in the season opener for the Penguins on Saturday.

It was Penguins 38th straight home win against teams from Pennsylvania.

McLaughlin entered the contest with 6,578 yards and 65 career touchdowns. He is one of 18 running backs in NCAA history to rush for more than 6,500 yards.

The Dukes (0-2) posted their only lead when Joe Mischler threw a 45-yard touchdown to Abdul Janneh on a five-play, 75- yard drive to start the game.

Youngstown State responded with a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that ended when McLaughlin ran it in from the 3. McLaughlin’s 13-yard run with 6:43 before halftime gave the Penguins the lead for good. His 54-yard dash with 4:48 sealed it.

Mischler had two scores to Janneh — the other a 16- yarder in the third quarter — but Youngstown State’s defense intercepted Mischler three times. He threw for 274 yards.

