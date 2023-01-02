LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Coltie Young hit a catch-and-release 3, then knocked away a defensive rebound as time expired to give Jackson State a 67-66 win over defending champion Alcorn State in the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener on Monday night.

The win was just the second in Jackson State’s first 14 games, but the Tigers’ record is deceiving: Jackson State has played all but one game on the road and four of its losses have come against ranked opponents.

Jamarcus Jones had 26 points and contributed five rebounds for the Tigers (2-12). Young added 11 points while going 4 of 14 (3 for 10 from distance), and they also had three blocks. Zeke Cook recorded seven points and was 3 of 5 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. The Tigers stopped a six-game skid with the victory.

The Braves (3-10) were led in scoring by Keondre Montgomery, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Alcorn State also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Jeremiah Kendall. Dekedran Thorn also had 10 points. The Braves prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Jackson State hosts Alabama State while Alcorn State hosts Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.