SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — JC Younger scored 19 points with six 3-pointers, Davon Bell had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists and Presbyterian beat South Carolina Upstate 68-59 on Monday for its third win in a row.

Adam Flagler, the Big South freshman of the week after averaging 21 points and 6.5 rebounds, added 13 points for Presbyterian (12-9, 4-2 Big South). The Blue Hose have their most wins since the 2011-12 team had 14 victories.

The Blue Hose are home for five of their next eight games.

Malik Moore had 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists for his 10th career double-double for USC Upstate (5-16, 0-6), which has lost seven straight. Freshman Nevin Zink added 16 points. Deion Holmes, who scored over 30 points for the second time this season on Saturday, finished with eight points on 3-of-11 shooting.