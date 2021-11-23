FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Payton Youngblood had 15 points as North Alabama easily beat Oakwood 105-50 on Tuesday night.

Youngblood hit 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Daniel Ortiz had 14 points for North Alabama (2-3). Detalian Brown added 12 points. C.J. Brim had 11 points.

Jamari Blackmon, whose 11 points per game coming into the matchup led the Lions, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

It was the first time this season North Alabama scored at least 100 points.

Christopher Dorsey had eight rebounds for the Ambassadors.

