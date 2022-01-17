JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chris Youngblood had 16 points as Kennesaw State narrowly beat North Florida 62-60 on Monday night.

Demond Robinson had 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks for Kennesaw State (8-8, 3-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Isaiah Reddish added 10 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had five steals.

Jarius Hicklen had 17 points and six rebounds for the Ospreys (4-14, 0-5), whose losing streak reached five games. Jonathan Aybar added 11 rebounds. Dorian James had eight rebounds.

