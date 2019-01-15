ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 24 points and 11 assists to win the showdown of past and former Atlanta point guards, leading the Hawks over the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-126 on Tuesday night.

Former Hawks point guard Dennis Schroder scored 21 points in his return to Atlanta. Schroder struggled early but had 14 points in the third period when the Thunder outscored the Hawks 41-27 to reclaim the lead.

Atlanta was similarly dominant in the second period, outscoring Oklahoma City 45-30 to match its high mark for any quarter this season. After holding a big lead of 15 points, the last time at 70-55, the Hawks led 70-59 at halftime.

Led by Schroder and Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City answered strong in the third period. A jumper by Westbrook tied the game at 87-all.

Schroder scored the Thunder’s final 11 points of the third period, the last six on free throws, for a 100-97 lead.

John Collins made 12 of 14 shots from the field and led Atlanta with 26 points. Alex Len had 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawks were 18 of 37 on 3-pointers.

Westbrook led the Thunder with 31 points and 11 assists. Paul George had 24 points and Jerami Grant added 21.

Young, Atlanta’s rookie starter, opened the final period with a tying 3-pointer. Young added a three-point play and another basket as the Hawks regained momentum. A jam by Omari Spellman pushed Atlanta’s lead to 117-107, and another dunk by Spellman pushed the advantage to 121-109.

George sank a 3-pointer with about 90 seconds remaining to cut Atlanta’s lead to 132-123, but the Hawks quickly pushed the advantage back to double figures.

A steal and reverse jam by DeAndre Bembry iced the win.

The Hawks had a “welcome back” video tribute for Schroder during a first-quarter timeout. Schroder raised his arm to acknowledge the fans.

The Hawks wore new powder blue uniforms with red trim and numbers for the first time. The uniforms were introduced as part of the Hawks’ 50-year celebration in Atlanta.

TIP-INS

Thunder: F Nerlens Noel (concussion protocol) “is doing a little more each day,” coach Billy Donovan said before the game. … G Alex Abrines (personal reasons) missed his eighth straight game.

Hawks: G Jeremy Lin (flu-like symptoms) was not with the team. F Taurean Prince was limited in his second game back while recovering from similar symptoms. … G Kent Bazemore (right ankle sprain) and F Dewayne Dedmon (left ankle sprain) did not play. Dedmon may return Saturday against Boston.

UP NEXT

Thunder: Host Lakers on Thursday.

Hawks: Host Celtics on Saturday.

