POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Young scored 29 points with six 3-pointers and Quinnipiac beat Marist 92-78 on Friday night, scoring a season-high point total in snapping a two-game skid.

The Bobcats (9-9, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) led just 39-37 at halftime. But Quinnipiac shot 64 percent in the second half when they outscored the Red Foxes 23-12 to open the period, with Young scoring nine points in the run, and the Bobcats remained in front by double figures thereafter.

Quinnipiac was 9 of 15 from the arc in the second half and finished 15 of 32 from distance. Rich Kelley had four treys and 22 points with Abdulai Bundu adding 14 points and Tyrese Williams 13 with six assists.

Marist (7-12, 2-5) shot 54 percent in each half but was outscored at the free-throw line with the Bobcats making 17 of 26 and the Red Foxes 7 of 14. Marist made 11 of 26 3-point attempts.

Marist’s David Knudsen scored 17 points and Brian Parker 16 with his four rebounds making him the second player in school history to rank in the top 10 all-time in points, rebounds and assists. Chavaughn Lewis (2012-15) is the other.