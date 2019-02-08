NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Cameron Young had 18 points, including the go-ahead free throw with a second left, as Quinnipiac edged past Iona 66-65 on Friday night.
Jacob Rigoni had 16 points for Quinnipiac (12-10, 7-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Abdulai Bundu added 10 points.
E.J. Crawford had 22 points for the Gaels (7-15, 5-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Tajuan Agee added 17 points. Rickey McGill had 12 points.
Quinnipiac plays Rider at home on Tuesday. Iona plays Niagara at home on Sunday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com