MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Dom Shoffner threw for a touchdown and ran for two more scores, Kendi Young had 160 yards rushing and a TD on just eight carries and Eastern Illinois beat Murray State 35-21 Saturday night.

Eastern Illinois (1-3) snapped a nine-game losing streak that began with a 22-6 loss at Murray State on Oct. 2.

Shoffner was 5-of-14 passing for 74 yards — including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Justin Thomas — and added 17 carries for 88 yards. Young scored on a 36-yard run that made it 24-14 going into halftime and Eastern Illinois led the rest of the way.

Jaden Stinson completed 28 of 46 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns but threw four interceptions for Murray State (0-4).

