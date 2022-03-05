OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Jared Rhoden scored 19 points, Alexis Yetna had 11 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season and Seton Hall beat Creighton 65-60 Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Seton Hall (20-9, 11-8 Big East Conference) won its fifth straight game. Jamir Harris added 14 points. Tyrese Samuel had 13 points.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had 17 points and three blocks for the Bluejays (20-10, 12-7) and Ryan Hawkins had 17 points and seven rebounds. Alex O’Connell had six rebounds.

Seton Hall also defeated Creighton 74-55 on Feb. 4.

