DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 36 points as Drake topped Evansville 74-63 on Monday night.

Yesufu hit five 3-pointers and was 9 of 10 from the free throw line. The sophomore had 32 when the Bulldogs defeated 85-71 on Sunday.

Before the game the Bulldogs reported starting point guard Roman Penn broke his foot in the second half of Sunday’s game and will miss the rest of the season. Leading scorer Shanquan Hemphill broke his foot on Feb. 10 but could be back for any postseason games.

Garrett Sturtz had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Drake (23-2, 14-2 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. D.J. Wilkins added 11 points. Tremell Murphy had eight rebounds and four blocks.

Shamar Givance had 17 points for the Purple Aces (8-14, 6-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Evan Kuhlman added 16 points. Jawaun Newton had 14 points.

