BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich, world No. 1 golfer Brooks Koepka and the Philadelphia Eagles offensive line are among the athletes featured in the final print edition of ESPN The Magazine’s Body issue.

The magazine hits newsstands on Sept. 6, its final appearance in print after 21 years. ESPN said in April the magazine would continue online with the same types of stories.

Joining Eagles offensive linemates Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Jason Kelce, Isaac Seumalo and Halapoulivaati Vaitai in posing are Myles Garrett of the Cleveland Browns and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

Others appearing in the Body issue include Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul, Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks, IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, WNBA player Liz Cambage, basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman, UFC champion Amanda Nunes, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and soccer player Kelley O’Hara.

Photos from the Body issue will be available online Sept. 4.

