Washington will not have any kind of Native American imagery as part of its next name, and the subject is still evolving across sports in the year since the storied NFL franchise dropped arguably the most polarizing moniker left in the pros.

Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary since Washington dropped the name Redskins and the accompanying Indian head logo after 87 years amid pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism that they are offensive to Native Americans. The Washington Football Team will be around for one more season, with a new name set to be revealed in early 2022.

With Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians set to adopt a new name at some point and the Atlanta Braves, NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and NCAA’s Florida State Seminoles holding on to theirs at least for now, Washington’s process is the furthest along and bears watching as the possibilities get narrowed down.

“The Washington Football Team’s announcement that they will not be using Native American imagery is a major step towards reconciliation, justice and equality, but there’s still more work to be done,” said Crystal Echo Hawk, founder and executive director of Native American-led nonprofit IllumiNative. “This is a step in the right direction, we ask that the NFL, MLB, and NHL urge the Kansas City Chiefs, Atlanta Braves, and Chicago Blackhawks to follow Washington Football Team president Jason Wright’s lead in order to stand on the right side of history.”

Wright, who was named Washington’s team president in August, ruled out Warriors in a lengthy post on the team’s website Monday, saying feedback from Native American communities showed “deep-seated discomfort” about that name.

“Failing to acknowledge our past use of Native imagery in the consideration of the new name wouldn’t be mindful of the individuals and communities that were hurt by the previous name,” Wright said. “We will choose an identity that unequivocally departs from any use of or approximate linkage to Native American imagery.”

Wright said Washington is “down to a short list” of names to choose from. After several months of chatter about “R” options such as Redwolves, Redtails/Red Tails or Redhawks, it’s even possible “Red” is taken out of the equation entirely.

That would distance Washington from the old name more than changes at the college level in the 1990s: St. John’s going from Redmen to Red Storm and Miami of Ohio dropping Redskins to become the RedHawks.

Wright said team officials are “confident that our new brand identity will honor our legacy and lead us into our future as a franchise.”

As the latest reckoning over racial injustice, iconography and racism continues in the U.S., Washington is far from the only franchise considering a change, while others defend the status quo.

FOOTBALL

Protests have followed the Chiefs on two Super Bowl trips, and last fall they barred headdresses and war paint for fans at Arrowhead Stadium. They’re still facing calls to abandon a tradition of fans breaking into a “war chant” while making a chopping hand motion designed to mimic the Native American tomahawk — which is not unique to Kansas City.

A coalition of Native American groups put up billboards in the Kansas City area to protest the tomahawk chop and Chiefs’ name.

North of the border, Edmonton of the Canadian Football League reversed field last summer by dropping the name Eskimos in the aftermath of Washington’s decision, temporarily becoming the EE Football Team. On June 1, Elks was announced as Edmonton’s new name.

BASEBALL

Cleveland and Atlanta appear to be at opposite ends of the spectrum.

Cleveland announced in December it was dropping Indians and, like Washington, is vetting a final list of possibilities. While Cleveland has not given a firm timetable on a new name, owner Paul Dolan told The Associated Press in December it will not have any association with anything Native American.

The Braves have resisted calls for a name change. The team has not waivered from a firm statement in a letter to season-ticket holders in 2020 that said: “We will always be the Atlanta Braves.”

Even the “tomahawk chop” has returned with fans this season after a Cardinals pitcher said during the 2019 playoffs that it was disrespectful, and the team stopped encouraging the chant. The death of Hall of Famer Hank Aaron in January prompted some fans to propose an Atlanta Hammers switch to honor ”Hammerin’ Hank.”

HOCKEY

The Chicago Blackhawks have shown no signs of considering a name change any time soon, with the club contending it honors Black Hawk, a Native American leader from Illinois’ Sac & Fox Nation. CEO Danny Wirtz said in December that the Blackhawks “continue to deepen our commitment to upholding our namesake and our brand.”

Like the Chiefs, the Blackhawks banned headdresses at home games as part of their pledge to honor the Native American community, which the team has tried to strengthen ties with over the past year.

COLLEGE

After Miami of Ohio, St. John’s, Syracuse, North Dakota and others made changes, a handful of U.S. colleges and universities maintained Native American nicknames for sports teams and received waivers from the NCAA because of support from local tribes. Those includes the Florida State Seminoles, Utah Utes and Central Michigan Chippewas.

Illinois retired the Chief Illiniwek mascot in 2007 but has kept the Fighting Illini name.

K-12 SCHOOLS

The National Congress of American Indians reports 29 schools in the U.S. have moved away from a Native American name or imagery so far in 2021. It’s not clear how many more changes happened in the immediate aftermath of Washington’s decision from July 13-Dec. 31 2020.

The NCAI’s National School Mascot Tracking Database lists 1,890 schools with Native American mascots.

AP Sports Writers Tom Withers, Charles Odum and Jay Cohen contributed.

