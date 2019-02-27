NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Milik Yarbrough had 28 points as Illinois State topped Missouri State 65-57 on Wednesday night.
Yarbrough converted all 11 of his free throws. He added nine rebounds.
Phil Fayne had 18 points and seven rebounds for Illinois State (16-14, 9-8 Missouri Valley Conference).
Keandre Cook had 16 points for the Bears (16-14, 10-7). Jarred Dixon added 15 points. Tulio Da Silva had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
The Redbirds leveled the season series against the Bears with the win. Missouri State defeated Illinois State 66-65 on Feb. 10. Illinois State finishes out the regular season against Southern Illinois on the road on Saturday. Missouri State finishes out the regular season against Drake at home on Saturday.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com