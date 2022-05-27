ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list by the New York Yankees on Friday due to right shoulder inflammation.

New York made the move retroactive to May 24. The 36-year-old third baseman had been on the COVID-19 injured list and has not played since Sunday.

Because the COVID-19 list does not count against the 40-man roster, the Yankees opened a roster spot by tranferring Chad Green to the 60-day injured list.

Donaldson was sidelined by right shoulder inflammation while with Toronto from April 11 to May 3, 2018.

In his first season with the Yankees, Donaldson is hitting .238 with five homers and 15 RBIs. He was suspended for one game by Major League Baseball for making multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson last weekend. Donaldson has appealed the penalty.

New York already was missing designated hitter/outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (right calf strain), relievers Zack Britton (recovering from Tommy John surgery), Aroldis Chapman (left Achilles tendon) and Green (Tommy John surgery); pitchers Domingo Germán (right shoulder impingement), Jonathan Loáisiga (right shoulder inflammation) and Stephen Ridings (right shoulder impingement), catcher Ben Rortvedt (right oblique strain) and outfielder Tim Locastro (left latissimus dorsi strain).

Center fielder Aaron Hicks was out of the starting lineup for the second straight day because of right hamstring tightness and DJ LeMahieu was out of the starting lineup for the fifth consecutive game because of his left wrist, which had a cortisone shot.

