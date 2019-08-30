NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia was pulled from a start against Oakland with a recurrence of right knee soreness that’s bothered him for years.

Sabathia pitched three innings of one-run ball Friday night and was pulled after 48 pitches. He was flexing the surgically repaired knee at times, but appeared to be in a groove before getting pulled in a 1-1 game.

The 39-year-old plans to retire at the end of the season. He spent time on the injured list to heal the knee this month, and Friday marked his third start since returning. He said earlier this season that his knee is constantly at least an “eight out of 10” pain-wise.

Sabathia has 251 wins and surpassed the 3,000 strikeout mark earlier this season.

