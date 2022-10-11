NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Yankees reliever Scott Effross needs Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow, an injury that will cause him to miss the playoffs and likely the entire 2023 season.

New York manager Aaron Boone said before Tuesday’s Division Series opener against Cleveland that Effross felt discomfort when throwing Friday on an off day. An MRI revealed the tear.

Effross was acquired by the Yankees from the Chicago Cubs on Aug. 1 for minor league right-hander Hayden Wesneski.

Viewed as a possible closer because of injuries to and struggles of Aroldis Chapman, Clay Holmes and Chad Green, Effross made eight appearances for New York and then was sidelined by a strained right shoulder between Aug. 20 and Sept. 24. He returned to make five more appearances and allowed two hits and no runs in 4 1/3 innings, the last a one-inning, 10-pitch outing at Texas on Oct. 3.

The 28-year-old right-hander had a 2.13 ERA over 12 2/3 innings and 13 games with New York, striking out 12 and walking four. He was 1-4 with a 2.66 ERA overall with four saves in 60 games this season for the Cubs and Yankees.

Effross made his major league debut on Aug. 29 last year. He is eligible for arbitration after the 2024 season.

