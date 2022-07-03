CLEVELAND (AP) — Yankees rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with shoulder inflammation, leaving New York’s solid bullpen without a key piece nearing the season’s halfway point.

Marinaccio felt discomfort in his shoulder after pitching in Saturday’s 13-4 win over the Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. The right-hander came in after Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning.

The Yankees decided it would be best for the 27-year-old to get some extended rest to heal.

“Ronnie’s kind of a younger guy and going through the grind of a major league season for the first time, that instead of just pushing through this right now and maybe be a lingering issue, we felt like it was best to give him these few days to keep him as strong and fresh as possible,” manager Aaron Boone said.

Marinaccio has been terrific since being called up on May 21. He’s pitched 15 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing just an infield single with 17 strikeouts.

To take his spot, the Yankees recalled JP Sears, who has gone 3-0 while pitching 12 2/3 scoreless inning in three previous stints with New York this season.

Advertising

The 26-year-old left-hander is just the third pitcher in franchise history to throw at least five scoreless innings in each of his first two major league starts.

Boone said he may use Sears in different roles.

“He’s built up as a starter, so it could be in long relief when we need a lot of innings, but it very much could be in a Marinaccio-type role,” Boone said, “or on a given day some high-leverage situations. I have a lot of confidence in him and where he’s at and his development.

”We feel like we’re adding a guy who isn’t just filling a roster spot. for us but absolutely have an impact in this stretch.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports