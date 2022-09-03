ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees left fielder Andrew Benintendi went on the 10-day injured list Saturday with right wrist inflammation.

Benintendi left in the third inning of Friday night’s 9-0 loss to Tampa Bay after injuring the wrist on a swing. He shook his hand and immediately walked to the Yankees dugout.

New York manager Aaron Boone said Benintendi thought something popped on the wrist and that he had some finger numbness afterward.

“We’ve got to get some more tests, more imaging and more opinions to kind of really narrow down exactly what it is,” Boone said. “There’s still some questions out there.”

Benintendi had X-rays Friday night, and was scheduled for an MRI exam Saturday. CT scans are also planned.

New York first baseman Anthony Rizzo had his timeframe pushed back in terms of resuming workouts after he had an epidural shot Thursday for lingering lower back pain. He had been scheduled to rehab Saturday and Sunday before resuming baseball activities Monday, but Boone said the slugger will have down days this weekend and hopefully ramp things up Monday.

There was good news about three injured starting pitchers.

Lefty Nestor Cortes, sidelined by a strained left groin, threw 45 pitches to hitters Saturday at the Yankees’ minor league complex in nearby Tampa, Florida.

“My velo was up, that’s kind of like the most important thing,” Cortes said. “I got after a few pitches there, 92, 94. I was doing even the sidearm stuff, because I feel that takes me a little bit more to my groin when I drop down. I wanted to test that out too, to make sure I check every box.″

Boone expects Cortes to rejoin the rotation Thursday,

“I thought he looked good,” Boone said. “Healthy. I thought his stuff looked good, pace was good. Feel like he’s in a good spot right now.”

Righty Luis Severino, out with a right lat strain, allowed one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings for Single-A Tampa on Friday night.

Boone said the reports on Severino were good and he will make his next appearance Thursday with either Double-A Somerset or Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Right-hander Jameson Taillon, hit on the right forearm by a batted ball Tuesday, is expected to make his next scheduled start

Reliever Zack Britton, returning from Tommy John surgery and going a week between rehab appearances due to a glute injury, struck out two during a perfect inning Saturday for Single-A Tampa.

Miguel Castro (right shoulder strain) is throwing off the mound, while Stephen Ridings (right shoulder impingement) faced hitters Saturday.

