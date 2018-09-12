MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins pitcher Jake Odorizzi is working on a no-hitter through seven innings against the New York Yankees.
Odorizzi has struck out four, walked two and thrown 109 pitches Wednesday night.
New York has only advanced one runner past first base. Gary Sanchez stole second after his fifth-inning walk.
Odorizzi is in his first season with the Twins after pitching for Tampa Bay the past five years. The 28-year-old righty entered 5-10 with a 4.57 ERA.
The Twins lead 1-0 on Ehire Adrianza’s RBI double in the sixth off Yankees starter Luis Severino.
