NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees have activated first baseman Luke Voit, but the slugger has been replaced on the 10-day injured list by third baseman Gio Urshela.

New York announced the moves Friday prior to a series opener against Oakland at Yankee Stadium.

Voit has been out since July 30 with a sports hernia. He played four rehab games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 8 for 17 with two homers. The beefy 28-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 homers and an .885 OPS this season.

Urshela was pulled in the fifth inning of a 7-3 win at Seattle on Wednesday after he felt tightness in his groin. Urshela said he felt the muscle tighten early in the game and didn’t want it to get worse.

A breakout star for the banged-up Yankees this season, Urshela is hitting .331 with 18 homers and a .924 OPS. He was placed on the IL retroactive to Thursday.

