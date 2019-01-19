PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alex Copeland scored 14 points, three others had 11 and Yale held off Brown 70-67 on Saturday for its seventh straight win as both teamed opened Ivy League play.
Copeland hit 1 of 2 free throws to put Yale ahead 68-62 with 52 seconds left but Brown scored five straight to get within one point with 15 seconds left. Miye Oni gave Yale a three-point lead with a dunk and Zach Hunsaker was off on a 3-pointer before the buzzer for Brown.
Blake Reynolds, Oni and Paul Atkinson each scored 11 for Yale (11-3) and Jordan Bruner grabbed 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs, who are on their longest winning streak since the 2015-16 team won 12 straight, have also won 10 of their last 11.
Tamenang Choh scored 18 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for Brown (12-5). Obi Okolie added 14 points and Hunsaker 13.
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series with Brown 109-53.