NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Griffin O’Connor passed for 317 yards and two touchdowns, Rodney Thomas II had two interceptions and a returned onside kick for a score, and Yale beat Cornell 23-17 on Saturday.

O’Connor connected with Darrion Carrington for a 35-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the first quarter, and Chase Nenad scored on a 25-yard reception to make it 16-3. Thomas’ return gave Yale a 13-point lead with 1:01 left in the fourth.

Carrington finished with 65 yards receiving, and Zane Dudek carried it 18 times for 57 yards for Yale (1-1). Wande Owens also intercepted a pass.

Richie Kenney was 18 of 38 for 163 yards with three interceptions for Cornell (0-2). Backup QB Ben Mays went 7 for 14 for 105 yards, leading Cornell on two fourth-quarter scoring drives. Mays found Alex Kuzy for a 15-yard strike and Delonte Harrell added a short touchdown run.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25