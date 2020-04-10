The eight-team XFL spring football league, which included the Seattle Dragons, has suspended operations and terminated all employees as of Sunday.

However, Dragons coach Jim Zorn told the Seattle Times that he had not been given any definitive word on the league’s future and he said for now he will continue to act as if the league will resume play at a later date.

“I hope it continues on and I think everybody does,” Zorn said. “Right now there is no real way to have an emotion about it. For me it’s just a matter of continuing to go plan as though we are going to continue.”

All team and league employees were informed of the news during a conference call Friday morning with league president Jeffrey Pollack, news that Zorn said “was out of the blue.”

After Pollack read a statement there were no questions taken, which is why it is left somewhat unclear if the league could try to re-start again in the future.

“I’m just going to plan on continuing to hope that there is another season ahead of us whenever that might be,” said Zorn, who played for the Seahawks from 1976-84 and is in the team’s Ring of Honor. “And I think I need to plan for that, although shutting down just means that there are a lot of people who can’t wait.”

The league, owned by Vince McMahon who also runs World Wrestling Entertainment, suspended its debut season on March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But at that time, a league statement said “the XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.” And the Dragons website had continued to advertise season tickets for future years.

But there was no official statement Friday and the Dragons had no official comment.

The Dragons were 1-4 at the time of the suspension, having played two games at CenturyLink Field, opening to much fanfare on Feb. 15 with a 17-9 over Tampa Bay, and had averaged 25,616 fans, second-best in the league.

The team included players with local ties such as former UW and Skyline High star Kasen Williams and former Seahawks B.J. Daniels and Keenan Reynolds.

“Everybody was excited about where we were headed and what we were doing and how we were going along,” Zorn said. “It was good.”

The XFL said after it suspended operations on March 12 that its players were now free to sign with NFL teams and a few have, notably quarterback P.J. Walker of Houston, who was pursued by the Seahawks but ultimately signed with the Carolina Panthers (the Seahawks have not yet signed anyone who had played in the XFL).