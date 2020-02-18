The Seattle Dragons, fresh off a 17-9 XFL victory Saturday over the Tampa Bay Vipers at CenturyLink Field, have also posted an off-the-field win, surpassing a season-ticket sales milestone.

“We have had a spike in demand and we surged past 10,000 season tickets, which is an awesome story for us and the most in the league,” said Dragons president Ryan Gustafson. “We’re continuing to build it every day. We’re grateful for the support we’ve gotten so far and excited to continue to build this, not just for this year but many years to come.”

The Dragons drew 29,172 for their first home game and Gustafson said it “was an amazing start for us.”

“That was an incredible atmosphere that our fans created,” Gustafson said. “It was a professional football game in Seattle and it felt that way.”

Gustafson said he expects a crowd of more than 20,000 for Saturday’s home game against Dallas. Both teams are 1-1.

The good and the bad

Dragons coach Jim Zorn said he liked what he saw from his defense in reviewing tape from the Tampa Bay game, but his offense ….

“On offense, we are behind our defense as far as our execution,” Zorn said. “That’s what we’ll keep working on, the details, and not letting up and not letting down and we will continue to get better.”

Seattle quarterback Brandon Silvers had a tough day, completing just 7 of 18 passes for 91 yards. Sixty-eight of those yards came on a touchdown pass to Keenan Reynolds that helped the team rally from a 9-0 deficit.

Zorn said the passing attack was the most disappointing aspect of his team’s play Saturday.

“We all want perfect execution,” Zorn said. “When we looked at it, I know there are several times when the quarterback would like to have the ball back and try again, but you only get one shot. But it wasn’t all the QB.”

Notes

Zorn said receiver Kasen Williams was scheduled to have fluid removed from his quad Tuesday. The former Husky and Seahawk has missed the first two games and is questionable this week. Projected starting left tackle Isaiah Battle has missed the first two games with an ankle injury, and Zorn is uncertain if Battle will make it back this week.

* Zorn said offensive coordinator Mike Riley will miss his third straight game because of a family matter, but said he remains hopeful Riley will return at some point.

* Tight end Cam Clear was placed on injured reserve for a non-football injury.