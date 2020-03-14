A Seattle Dragons player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the XFL said in a statement released Saturday.

The league said the unidentified player competed in last Saturday’s game against the Houston Roughnecks and that he was “asymptomatic at that time.”

“He self-reported to medical staff on Tuesday and has been in quarantine since. A test was administered as early as possible with the results received March 13,” the league said in a statement.

The league said the player also participated in the previous week’s game at the St. Louis BattleHawks.

“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks. … The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

A Dragons spokesman said the team would not have any further comment beyond what the league said in its statement.

The XFL suspended play Thursday, stopping its first season since a one-year run in 2001. The league has said it is committed to returning in 2021 and beyond.

Seattle, which was 1-4 at the midpoint of the XFL season, played without quarterback Brandon Silvers last Saturday after he fell ill before the game and stayed back at the team hotel. He flew back to Seattle separate from the team, then was not allowed to practice Tuesday.

Because Silvers did not play last Saturday, he is not the unidentified player who tested positive. The team was not immediately available Saturday for comment on Silvers’ condition.

