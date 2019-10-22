The Seattle Dragons of the new XFL will play their first game on the road, traveling to Washington D.C., to play the Defenders on Saturday Feb. 8, then will play their first home game a week later against the Tampa Bay Vipers at CenturyLink Field.

The league released the full schedule Tuesday and Seattle will play each of its West Division foes — Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles — twice, and play each of the four teams in the East Division once.

All XFL games will be on national networks and Seattle will play four games on ABC, three on Fox, two on FS1 and one on ESPN2.

The Dragons filled out their 71-player roster last week. Quarterback Brandon Silvers was assigned to the team, with the rest of the team being acquired in a two-day draft.

Season tickets for the Dragons start at $20 per game and single-game tickets start at $24.

Here is the Seattle Dragons schedule

Saturday, February 8: at D.C. Defenders, 11 a.m. (PT) ABC

Saturday, February 15: Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m, Fox

Saturday, February 22: Dallas Renegades, 2 pm, Fox

Saturday, February 29: at St. Louis BattleHawks, 2 p.m., FOX

Saturday, March 7: at Houston Roughnecks, 11 a.m., ABC

Sunday, March 15: Los Angeles Wildcats, 4 p.m., ESPN2

Sunday, March 22: New York Guardians, Noon, ABC

Sunday, March 29: at Dallas Renegades, 3 p.m., FS1

Sunday, April 5: at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m., FS1

Saturday, April 11: Houston Roughnecks, 11 a.m., ABC