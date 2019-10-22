The Seattle Dragons of the new XFL will play their first game on the road, traveling to Washington, D.C. to play the Defenders on Saturday, Feb. 8, then will play their first home game a week later against the Tampa Bay Vipers at CenturyLink Field.

The league released the full schedule Tuesday and Seattle will play each of its West Division foes — Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles — twice, and play each of the four teams in the East Division once.

All XFL games will be on national networks and Seattle will play four games on ABC, two on Fox, one on FS1 and one on ESPN2.

The Dragons, coached by Jim Zorn, filled out their 71-player roster last week. Quarterback Brandon Silvers was assigned to the team, with the rest of the team being acquired in a two-day draft.

Season tickets for the Dragons start at $20 per game and single-game tickets start at $24.

Here is the Seattle Dragons schedule:

Feb 8: at D.C. Defenders, 11 a.m. (PT) ABC

February 15: Tampa Bay Vipers, 2 p.m, Fox

February 22: Dallas Renegades, 2 p.m, Fox

February 29: at St. Louis Battlehawks, 2 p.m., FOX

March 7: at Houston Roughnecks, 11 a.m., ABC

March 15: Los Angeles Wildcats, 4 p.m., ESPN2

March 22: New York Guardians, Noon, ABC

March 29: at Dallas Renegades, 3 p.m., FS1

April 5: at Los Angeles Wildcats, 3 p.m., FS1

April 11: Houston Roughnecks, 11 a.m., ABC