After watching league after league suspend competition because of coronavirus concerns, the XFL followed suit Thursday afternoon.

The league issued this statement: “Currently, the XFL will not be playing its regular-season games. However, all players will be paid their base pay and benefits for the 2020 regular season. All XFL ticket-holders will be issued refunds or credit toward future games. The XFL is committed to playing a full season in 2021 and future years.”

The Dragons were 1-4 at the midway point of the first season in the new XFL, which returned after playing for one season in 2001. The Dragons averaged 25,615 fans for their two home games.

Dragons receiver Keenan Reynolds tweeted, “Welp … It’s been real @XFL2020.”

The Dragons announced Wednesday that they would be playing Sunday’s home against the Los Angeles Wildcats without fans. But with other leagues suspending operations, the XFL took a more drastic step a day later.