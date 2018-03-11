LAS VEGAS (AP) — Xavier has followed one of the best regular seasons in program history with its first No. 1 NCAA Tournament seeding.

The Musketeers (28-5) are No. 1 in the West Region and will face the First Four winner between North Carolina Central and Texas Southern on Thursday in Nashville.

Xavier had its highest ranking by reaching No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and earned the No. 1 seed in the West despite being upset by Providence in the Big East Tournament semifinals.

The West Region, which concludes in Los Angeles, also includes North Carolina, Michigan, Gonzaga and Houston.

North Carolina, the No. 2 seed, opens against Lipscomb in Charlotte and No. 3 Michigan faces Montana in Wichita, Kansas.

