BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has missed his team’s flight for a preseason tour of the United States because of problems with his passport, the Spanish club said Saturday.

The club said that the coach “will be able to (travel) in the coming days” and plans to join his team in Miami, where it will start its two-week American tour featuring preseason games against Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Miami and the New York Red Bulls.

The club said that Xavi was unable to travel on the team flight on Saturday “due to administrative reasons and his passport.”

Barcelona’s Twitter account posted videos of several of its players boarding an airplane at the Barcelona airport on Saturday.

Barcelona will play Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 19. It will then face fierce rival Madrid in Las Vegas on July 23, before playing Juventus in Dallas on July 26 and the NY Red Bulls in New Jersey on July 30.

