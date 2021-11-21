MOSCOW, Idaho — The Washington State women’s basketball team broke away from a 33-32 halftime deficit by outscoring Idaho 22-10 in the third quarter en route to a 73-59 victory Sunday afternoon.
Four Cougars (3-0) scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack. Johanna Teder had 13 points, including three three-pointers, and five rebounds. Bella Murekatete contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Charlisse Leger-Walker and Tara Wallack each had 12 points and six rebounds.
Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in seven points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.
Louise Forsyth scored 18 points for Idaho (1-2).
WSU is playing in Nassau, Bahamas, this week, facing Miami (Florida) on Thursday and North Carolina State on Saturday.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.