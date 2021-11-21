MOSCOW, Idaho — The Washington State women’s basketball team broke away from a 33-32 halftime deficit by outscoring Idaho 22-10 in the third quarter en route to a 73-59 victory Sunday afternoon.

Four Cougars (3-0) scored in double figures to lead a balanced attack. Johanna Teder had 13 points, including three three-pointers, and five rebounds. Bella Murekatete contributed 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Charlisse Leger-Walker and Tara Wallack each had 12 points and six rebounds.

Krystal Leger-Walker chipped in seven points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Louise Forsyth scored 18 points for Idaho (1-2).

WSU is playing in Nassau, Bahamas, this week, facing Miami (Florida) on Thursday and North Carolina State on Saturday.