Washington State women’s basketball head coach Kamie Ethridge has signed a one-year contract extension keeping her in Pullman through the 2028-29 season.

Ethridge guided WSU to its first Pac-12 title in any female team sport by winning the 2023 Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Championship in Las Vegas.

Washington State has seen its win total increase each season under Ethridge. Last season, the Cougars won a program-record 23 games and made their third straight NCAA tournament appearance. Ethridge is 74-75 overall at WSU.

“Coach Ethridge is the best women’s basketball head coach in the country and we are excited to have her lead our program for many years to come,” said AD Pat Chun.

Terms of the extension were not disclosed. USA Today’s salary database lists her 2022 total pay at $450,000. She also signed a one-year extension last October.